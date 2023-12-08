Outlawed will be at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios until December 22 (Photo credit: Tom Platinum Morley)

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, until December 22.

There is still time for you to catch this new, drag comedy and cabaret reimagining of Robin Hood and their merry outlaws at the venue on Lennox Street in the city centre.

Transforming the Major Oak into Sherwood Forest’s hottest speakeasy, Robin and the gang welcome audiences from near and far for a night of titillating delights for Robin and Marian’s Cabaret Spectacular.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

With incredible drag acts from the holy and dangerous Friar Tuck’d, an attention-seeking burlesque-loving Sheriff and hosted by a generally hopeless Robin and Marian (who’s desperate to do things her way), Outlawed is set to be the perfect Christmas night out for those who’ve had enough of panto or just want to do something different this year.

Edward Boott, artistic director of Nonsuch Studios and director of Outlawed, said: “Everyone is so excited about bringing Outlawed to audiences this Christmas. This is a project that has been many years in the making and we can’t wait to unleash the adventures of Robin, Marian, Tuck’d and the Sheriff onto our stage.”

Details: For ticket availability go to www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk/whatson/outlawed