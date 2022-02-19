Don't miss leading clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook's two shows in the area

Dunham Village Hall, Sunday, March 6/Gladstone House, Gainsborough, Thursday, March 10.

The popular clairvoyant medium is back in the area soon with two shows that will form part of his Psychic Vibrations on the Medium Wave tour.Steve will be explaining how he hears the voices of loved ones who have passed away, bringing comfort to members of his audience.Steve has three books out - Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival - and these offer an insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a great background into Steve’s life.Steve Holbrook has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities, including £30,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield and £5,000 for MacMillan Support.

Details: For the Gainsborough date, tickets are £10 on 07795 514710. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. For the Dunham date, tickets are £12 on 07934 49235.

Psychic medium Steve Holbrook is to perform shows at Dunham and Gainsborough on his latest tour.

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.