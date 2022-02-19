Don't miss leading clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook's two shows in the area
Steve Holbrook
Dunham Village Hall, Sunday, March 6/Gladstone House, Gainsborough, Thursday, March 10.
The popular clairvoyant medium is back in the area soon with two shows that will form part of his Psychic Vibrations on the Medium Wave tour.Steve will be explaining how he hears the voices of loved ones who have passed away, bringing comfort to members of his audience.Steve has three books out - Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival - and these offer an insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a great background into Steve’s life.Steve Holbrook has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities, including £30,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield and £5,000 for MacMillan Support.
Details: For the Gainsborough date, tickets are £10 on 07795 514710. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. For the Dunham date, tickets are £12 on 07934 49235.