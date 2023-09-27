Don't miss Ibiza Nights when hit show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday, October 13.

Relive the biggest Ibiza moments like you’ve never seen or heard before, as dance classics are mixed with classical instruments in Ibiza Nights, coming soon to the Leeming Street-based venue.

As a result of Arts Council funding and support, the Palace Theatre can exclusively offer half-price tickets for just £13.25 each, by quoting ‘Classical50’ when you book.

Ibiza Nights is not to be missed at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Ibiza Nights brings the quality of a meticulously produced show to the stage, as the Ibiza Nights Orchestra and a team of world-class vocalists deliver a show that is non-stop quality from the first beat to the last. A spectacular stage set, with state-of-the-art video and laser show, will take ‘clubbers’ right back to the greatest party on earth.

Come dressed to impress to celebrate the music that inspired a generation, featuring classics made famous by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Daft Punk, Moloko, Robert Miles, Faithless, David Guetta, Ultra Nate, and more.

Details: For more, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk