The Notts-based spoken-word group GOBS will showcase their talents at Nottingham Playhouse with a brand new performance - EARTH.

Founded in 2020, adult spoken-word collective GOBS host poetry performances, workshops, events, book clubs, masterclasses and education programmes, meeting on a quarterly basis with various projects and opportunities.

Previously funded by Arts Council England, GOBS have performed alongside Yomi Sode, Randolph Matthews, Casey Bailey, and Debris Stevenson, and have featured on Notts TV, BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Sounds.

EARTH will feature Bridie Squires, Cara Thompson, Cassie Bradley, Davina Songbird, Umbilica, Caetano Capurro, Emma Price, Beth Parker, Johnny Hughes, Ruth Singleton, Rachelle Foster, Sarah Wheatley, Marjie Griffiths, Jennifer Brough, Rehannah Mian, Nipa, Hongwei and Bridget Leadbeater.

These artists have built their work from the ground up, bringing individual stories together to create this journey through softness, hardship and magic.

Details: For more go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk