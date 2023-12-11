Don't miss classic musical Jesus Christ Superstar at Royal Concert Hall soon

A mesmerising new production of the iconic global phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham from January 8 to 13.

​The UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical is not to be missed by its many fans in the area.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for five decades, Jesus Christ Superstar’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

The original London production ran for more than eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Hosanna, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Have you got your tickets yet to see Jesus Christ Superstar performed at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

This production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017.

The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The UK tour runs in tandem with the hugely successful North America tour of the production which has to date played over 700 performances in over 90 venues since the tour opened in October 2019.

In this production at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, Ian McIntosh will play Jesus, Shem Omari James will play Judas and Hannah Richardson plays Mary Magdalene.

For more on tickets to see the show, go to www.trch.co.uk