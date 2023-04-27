Don't miss chilling tale The Signalman at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 11 to 13.

The members of the popular Rumpus Theatre Company will be back on the road later this year when they present a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles Dickens’s classic ghost story.

It comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal in September for the company’s latest eagerly-awaited visit to Nottinghamshire.

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman?

In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

He goes on to tell a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance.

But what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time?

And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears to be?Details: For more on tickets, see www.trch.co.uk