Don't leave it too late to get your Hey Duggee tickets for Nottingham shows

Hey Duggee - The Live Theatre Show is not to be missed (Photo by James Watkins)

​It is currently on at Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday, May 6.

Duggee, the Squirrels and some of their friends star in the musical play Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show – named best family show at the 2023 Olivier Awards – which is packed with non-stop fun, laughs, music, singing and dancing.

This is the first-ever stage adaptation of the hugely popular TV series, which brings Duggee and friends to life through puppetry and storytelling, with families able to see their TV heroes live in theatres.

Tickets are available now from www.trch.co.uk

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2022 for the third year in a row.

It is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been adapted for the stage by Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia. Matthew also directs the production and Vikki is musical supervisor and arranger.

Matthew said: “My daughter was born in 2014, the same year Hey Duggee started, so we’ve really grown up with the TV series, and it’s been an absolute treat to create this new stage show.

“Without any spoilers, the Squirrels have never been to a show before, and they set out to learn about all the things that go into making a show and earn the relevant badges, with some of our favourite Hey Duggee characters helping them along the way.

“And the children and families in the audience are very much part of the Squirrel gang with some important jobs to do!”

Vikki added: “Hey Duggee is such a special TV series in the realm of co-viewing, where adults are watching it with their children, not just putting it on to entertain them while they’re doing something else.

"And it is brilliant to see families come together in theatres on the tour to experience that same magic live on stage – and in many cases it’s the children’s first theatre experience.”