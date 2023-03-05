Don't leave it too late to get tickets for Opera North at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from The Cunning Little Vixen by Opera North (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 14 to 17.

With a devastating take on passion and power from Puccini, Janáček’s bittersweet exploration of the cycle of life, and Strauss’s playful collision of tragedy and comedy on and off stage, Opera North’s new season presents memorable characters, compelling drama and incredible music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sir David Pountney’s classic version of Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen (pictured) is performed by Opera North for the first time.

Most Popular

By turns funny and profound, the opera features a host of colourful characters including hens, a dragonfly and a badger, and a playful score brimming with folk-infused melodies.

Edward Dick’s thrilling production of Puccini’s Tosca, one of the world’s most enduringly popular operas, is packed with passion and drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos, a first for Opera North, sees the action set here in a bustling 1950s Fellini-esque Italian film studio. Much to everyone’s dismay, two different shows – a light musical comedy and a serious mythological opera – have been asked to merge at the last minute to cut costs.

The worlds collide to hilarious effect.

Details: See www.trch.co.uk for more on ticket availability.