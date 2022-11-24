Diversity to wow their fans again with tour dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Diversity are coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in 2023 and Sheffield City Hall in 2024.

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, October 21 and 22, 2023/Sheffield City Hall, February 17, 2024.

Created by Ashley Banjo, Britain’s most successful dance group, Diversity, is to return to touring action with brand new show Supernova.

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold out Connected tour earlier this year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity.

Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances.

Alongside preparing for their new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in person and livestreamed dance classes.

Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate, grow, and achieve. Collectively Diversity recently won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk