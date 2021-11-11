Dive into a night of ocean adventure at Nottingham Playhouse
The Ocean Film Festival
Nottingham Playhouse, November 27.
The Ocean Film Festival is back for autumn 2021 with a new collection of the world’s most inspirational ocean-themed films, from below and above the surface.Returning as a live theatre tour, the Ocean Film Festival features a selection of short films starring wild seafaring voyages, extreme watersports and marine conservation from the least explored depths of the planet.“We can’t wait to set sail back into theatres with our latest inspirational collection of ocean films,” says tour director Nell Teasdale.“Witness intrepid human-powered challenges, mind-boggling marine life and incredible ocean cinematography, without getting your feet wet!”The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans.
