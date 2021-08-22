Dinnington Floral Art Society to hold its Golden Anniversary demonstration
Dinnington Floral Art Society is holding its Golden Anniversary floral demonstration at Dinnington Resource Centre on Thursday September 9 from 7.15 pm.
The demonstrator is Ian Buxton of Long Eaton and the title of the demonstration is ‘A Floral Celebration’.
This will its first meeting since March 2020 so members are looking forward to being together again with friends, old and new, sharing in an evening of flowers and laughter.
Visitors are welcome.
Further details about the club can be found on its website www.dinningtonfloralartsociety.org.uk.