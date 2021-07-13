Derren Brown hits the stage next year at Nottingham Theatre Royal in latest live spectacular

Derren Brown is not to be missed when he performs in Nottingham next year.

The tour of his new offering Showman will visit Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 14 to 18, 2022.

A popular and memorable performer on our TV screens over many years now, the multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion is at his very best on stage.His one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history.

Fresh from his hugely successful Broadway debut, Derren returns home to the UK to launch his first brand new theatre show in six years: Showman.

The content of the show remains a closely guarded secret, but if you’ve seen him before, you know you’re in for a powerhouse treat!

See www.trch.co.uk for more on how you can get hold of tickets.

