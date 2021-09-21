Delight for Bridgerton fans as Belvoir Castle announces spectacular Christmas season

Opening on November 15, Nottinghamshire visitors will want to make the trip to see the Regency castle transformed into a festive spectacular by leading interior designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

The hilltop castle is one of the finest surviving examples of Regency architecture and boasts a treasure trove of stunning interiors to thrill the most avid Bridgerton fan.

With the Netflix blockbuster igniting interest in all things Regency, and the eagerly awaited season two in production, the appetite for an authentic Regency experience is set to be huge.

Belvoir Castle's Enlightened Light Trail. (Photo credit: ZOLTANPHOTO)

Taking inspiration the Duke and Duchess of Rutland’s family insignia, the castle will be dressed with Regency inspired décor; trees will be draped in the Belvoir colours of blue and gold along with a festive palette; opulent rooms set in readiness for a party and other surprises to whisk the visitor into the world of Regency romance. Rooms will be decorated to highlight the High Regency interiors from the guard room, ballroom, Elizabeth Saloon, state dining room and picture gallery to the Kings Suite bedrooms and Regents Gallery.

The key decorative notes of individual rooms will inform the designs with an immense Peacock Tree in the Elizabeth Saloon.

A Regency tree will be decorated in the style of the era while a spectacular Kissing Bough will add to the features typical of the time.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “We are delighted to be working with Belvoir to design its first major Christmas event that will highlight in spectacular festive fashion some of the most famous and gorgeous interiors of this fairytale Regency castle, which happily is currently very in vogue on the back of the Bridgerton Netflix series".

A Regency Christmas at Belvoir Castle's Grand Entrance Hall. (Photo credit: Charlotte GRAHAMCAG PHOTOGRAPHY)

There’s more to see and do at Belvoir Castle this Christmas than ever before. Brand new for 2021, the Enlightened Light Trail will see the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden and Spiral Walk transformed into a magical trail lit by thousands of twinkling lights. A 3D projection will be beamed onto the facade of the castle while interactive light-up games and a custom soundscape will create a breathtaking experience for all the family.

Peak and Off Peak Tickets are available for children aged four to 15, adults and families (two adults, two children) starting from £12 child, £21 adult and £62 family for A Regency Christmas; £13 child, £17 adult, £56 family for Enlightened and £18 child, £27 adult and £90 family for the Combined offer.

Go to www.belvoirchristmas.com/event-category/christmas-2021/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.