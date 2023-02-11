The artwork by Zoe Milner is showcased in a new exhibition, ‘I talk with my hands’, presented in The Window Gallery at charity City Arts (Nottingham).

The artist’s work uses hand-drawn typography to teach people about British Sign Language (BSL). BSL is Zoe’s first language.

It has its own set of words, grammatical structure and syntax.

Zoe Milner is pictured with some of her work.

When Zoe writes she is translating her first language, BSL, into her second language, English. An estimated 151,000 UK residents use British Sign Language.

With her exhibition, Zoe Milner hopes to inspire the deaf community, and other disabled people, to express pride in their identity.

The artist explained: “I feel deaf representation is important and this exhibition gives me an opportunity to raise awareness. It is important people understand our perspective: the discrimination and audism deaf society faces. I want to expose some of the things people don’t know about my community: deaf education, the history of sign language.

"I’d like people to learn what deaf culture looks like.”

Nottingham charity City Arts has supported Zoe to create the artwork as part of their RESIDENCE project.

RESIDENCE is funded by an Arts Council England Project Grant. Zoe was awarded a £1,200 bursary by a panel of D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent creatives co-ordinated by City Arts.

She created the work during a residency at charities building in Hockley, Nottingham.

Suzannah Bedford, director at City Arts, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to share Zoe’s work with the people of Nottingham.

"Zoe was awarded the money to create this exhibition by a panel of her peers, an example of how we create inclusive opportunities for artist support. The exhibition is presented in our Window Gallery, which gives local people and passers by access to high quality art in the street, without the need to set foot inside a gallery.”

‘I talk with my hands’ runs from February 9 until March 29 in The Window Gallery at City Arts, 11-13 Hockley, Nottingham, NG1 1FH.

It can be viewed from the street, Monday to Thursday, between 10am and 5pm.

City Arts is hosting a launch event at 5:30pm on February 16.

For more information visit https://city-arts.org.uk/event/21008/i-talk-with-my-hands/

