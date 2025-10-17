Dance Magic Dance! Enjoy Labyrinth with a live soundtrack in Nottingham

David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King

The beloved fantasy classic Labyrinth can be experienced afresh in Nottingham next year in a fusion of film and music.

The film, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, will be accompanied by a live band, which will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s cinematic release on June 27, 1986. With Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King, Connelly as a reluctant babysitter who finds herself having to rescue the child from Jareth’s clutches and scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like Magic Dance and As the World Falls Down, along with Jones' orchestral score. The film was co-produced by George Lucas.

The new production, called Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert, is produced by Black Ink Presents. Chief executive John Kinsner said: “I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true.

Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie in Labyrinth

“Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

Nicole Goldman from The Jim Henson Company said: “It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth come together to watch and rewatch this beloved fantasy adventure.

"With Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert, we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance’!” The production comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Saturday April 25. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to book.