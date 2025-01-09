Dance aces will trip the light fantastic at venues in our area soon

Romeo And Juliet is one of the productions to be performed by Varna International Ballet.

​Dance fans in the area have a feast of entertainment to look forward at Notts venues in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, Varna International Ballet will pay a visit from January 30 to February 1.

Founded in 1947, the critically acclaimed company return to the UK following a breathtaking debut tour, accompanied by a live orchestra, Varna International Ballet Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

DeNada Dance Theatre bring their critically acclaimed show Mariposa to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Varna International Ballet will be performing three all-time classics: Swan Lake, Romeo And Juliet, and The Nutcracker.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

​Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from February 4 to 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hold on to your sequins, shine up those dance shoes, and prepare for a show of pure glitz, glamour, and jaw-dropping excitement because the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in early February.

The line-up of celebrities for this year’s highly anticipated tour includes actor Jamie Borthwick, broadcaster, presenter and opera singer Wynne Evans, singer, TV presenter and author JB Gill, actress Sarah Hadland and actor and singer Shayne Ward.

Also appearing will be the legendary Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and for the first time ever on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.

For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.co.uk

Finally, choreographer Carlos Pons Guerra and his company DeNada Dance Theatre bring their critically acclaimed show Mariposa, to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Friday, February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos’s work often stems from his personal experience and his desire to put LGBTQ+ narratives on the dance stage, stylishly staged in ways that evoke his cultural heritage.

With a truly distinctive style, theatricality and aesthetic, his work explores gender, cultural and sexual identity.

Created in 2021, Mariposa is set to an original score by three-time winner of the Spanish MAX Awards for the Performing Arts, Luis Miguel Cobo, which takes its inspiration from Caribbean sounds as well as Puccini.

Engulfed in a tropical storm of repressed desires, Mariposa is a passionate and deeply moving exploration of what we are ready to sacrifice in order to be loved and accepted.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.