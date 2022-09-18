Dance aces to trip the light fantastic during the autumn at Notts venues

Live dance can be seen at Djanogly Theatre in Nottingham

Northern Ballet will make their latest eagerly-awaited visit to the area later in the autumn to perform The Nutcracker at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 16 to 19.

Christmas isn’t complete until you’ve experienced the wonder of Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

Share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince into an enchanting winter wonderland.

Don’t miss dazzling dancing snowflakes, the famous Sugar Plum Fairy and the notorious Mouse King in the ultimate festive entertainment.

Performed to Tchaikovsky’s enduring score, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, The Nutcracker awakens childlike imagination in us all.

Book now to see this sell-out success for yourself and guarantee your most magical Christmas yet.

For more, you can see www.trch.co.uk

Before then, there’s the chance to enjoy a production courtesy of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 4 and 5.

For almost 50 years, the all-male comedy ballet company (affectionately known as “The Trocks”) have been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their sense of fun and flawless dance.

Originally from New York, the Trocks are loved worldwide for their sassy spoofs and hilarious homages to classical ballet, where 16 dancers each transform into two personas, both male and female.

Every performance by Les Trocks froths with tutus and testosterone, blush-pink ballet pumps, fierce false eyelashes and prima ballerina attitude.

Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker is a forthcoming treat for dance fans in the area.

However, what makes this company extraordinarily special is their immaculate technique and daring physicality, surpassed only by their impeccable comic timing.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Finally, Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre is to host a performance of Vortex on November 1.

Inspired by masters of the 20th century, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Russell Maliphant presents a dance piece influenced by the works of Jackson Pollock and abstract expressionism.

With elements of nature pouring onto the floor, Maliphant paints his own interpretation with movement, light, and shadow to create a visually rich journey, with the exceptional dancers of RMDC.

For more on how to get tickets, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk