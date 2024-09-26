Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol is not to be missed.

Talented dancers will be wowing audiences in the area when spectacular shows hit the stage at venues across Nottinghamshire.

The spirit of the season is overflowing in Northern Ballet’s A Christmas Carol, coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 26 to 30, featuring one magical night and three mysterious ghosts.

As the clock strikes midnight, join Ebenezer Scrooge on the journey of a lifetime to discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Travel with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future through family firesides, cold winter nights and the promise of a brighter future.

A festive feast for the senses, Northern Ballet brings one of the most loved stories of all time to life.

Dickens’s timeless tale is reimagined through dance, music and storytelling which will transport you to Victorian England and leave your heart aglow.

Directed and devised by Christopher Gable, it features choreography from Massimo Moricone. The show will be performed with recorded music.

For more on tickets to see it, go to www.trch.co.uk

NOW is the exciting new show to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse by Jasmin Vardimon Company. (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

Before then, two internationally renowned dance companies bring their creative energies to Nottingham Playhouse.

The dynamic urban energy of Nigerian mega-city Lagos bursts to life with Qudus Onikeku/The QDance Company’s dazzling offering on Saturday, October 5, Re:INCARNATION, while on Friday, October 11, the Jasmin Vardimon Company celebrate their 25th anniversary with a new creation, NOW.

Nigeria’s ground-breaking The QDance Company makes its UK debut with Re:INCARNATION, an explosive mix of dance, colour, sound, visuals and energy.

Qudus Onikeku created Re:INCARNATION in 2021 as an ode to the riches of Nigerian culture. His dance, music, fashion and visual art fusion mixes ancient Yoruba philosophy with the rhythm and spirit of the country’s hyper-vibrant youth culture.

THREE is the show all set to be performed by Motionhouse at Mansfield Palace Theatre. (Photo credit: Dan Tucker)

NOW, by the Jasmin Vardimon Company, is a new creation by choreographer Jasmin Vardimon to celebrate their 25th anniversary. A remarkable international cast of performers will recreate iconic moments from the Company repertoire, in a celebration of the beauty of imagination and art.

For more, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Finally, Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts the show Three on October 15, presenting a triple bill of breathtaking dance-circus.

World renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse brings together three powerful pieces from the company’s spectacular repertoire.

For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

