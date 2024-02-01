Cutting edge dance version of Edward Scissorhands not to be missed at Notts venue

Don't miss New Adventures' Edward Scissorhands when it comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal soon. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Bourne’s take on Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2005.

Following sell-out performances in America, Australia, Korea, Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in nine years.

Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, Bourne and his company New Adventures return to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

In a castle high on a hill lives Edward; a boy created by an eccentric inventor.

When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family.

Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?

Matthew Bourne said: “Never has the story of Edward Scissorhands been more timely.

Edward Scissorhands can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 27 to March 2. (Photo by Johan Persson)

"In an era when uniqueness and identity is both celebrated and reviled, its story of how we treat anyone who appears to be different in our communities is as poignant and relevant as when my dear friend Caroline Thompson wrote the screenplay for Tim Burton’s legendary movie fable some 33 years ago.”

He continued: "Once again I am truly indebted to Caroline, Tim Burton and Danny Elfman for trusting us with their beloved tale.”

Matthew Bourne explained: "In fact, New Adventures is the only company in the world that performs Edward Scissorhands as a theatrical spectacle.

"One of the joys of our show is the generational casting. Our town of Hope Springs USA is made up of six families, a mother, a father, a son and a daughter (though this year we have also added a same-sex parent family for the first time).

A scene from Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands. (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

"This gives us a wonderful opportunity to support younger dancers, many of whom have been nurtured in our talent development programmes, but also to work, once again, with many former New Adventures stars, in the roles of the mums and dads!”

Liam Mower will take the title role in this touring production of Edward Scissorhands.

For more on ticket availability to see Edward Scissorhands during its visit to Notts, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.