Curiouser and curiouser! Meet the Hatter at Palace Theatre

The show uses dance, storytelling, music, digital projection, lighting and animation

Joss Arnott Dance returns to Mansfield Palace Theatre this October with the company’s most ambitious production to date – a new cinematic dance and multimedia show called Meet the Hatter.

Integrating dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation, the show features a new retelling of the Hatter character from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – but with a twist.

With no one arriving at the tea party, the lonely Hatter uses the power of his imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland shown through immersive multimedia - but what adventures lie ahead and who will he meet along the way?

For theatregoers aged five and above, Meet the Hatter promises to take audiences on a journey through a spectacular world that celebrates the importance of play, whilst exploring how developing self-belief can open up opportunities.

The show comes to the Palace stage on Wednesday October 1 at 6pm and Thursday October 2 at 1.30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost £10. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.