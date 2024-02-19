Cult alt rockers Feeder to promote new album with Nottingham and Sheffield gigs

Feeder will be playing forthcoming gigs at Nottingham and Sheffield venues (Photo by Steve Gullick)

Rock City, Nottingham, March 25/Leadmill, Sheffield, March 26.

Feeder are releasing new double album Black/Red on April 5.

Black/Red completes a trilogy of albums joined to 2022’s UK Top Five album Torpedo. New double A-side single Playing With Fire/ELF is out now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Feeder will be touring to promote the new releases, including visits to venues in both Nottingham and Sheffield.

Vocalist, guitarist and writer Grant Nicholas expanded on the new album: “I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval.

“Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love. Making the Black/Red album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”

Details: For more on the gigs, you can go to https://feeder.tmstor.es/