Cricket stars Agnew and McGrath will be on the ball for Test Match Special live show

See Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath when Test Match Special hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 25.

After a sell-out live tour in 2022, BBC radio’s Test Match Special team are back on the road – and this time, the Ashes are at stake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Join BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Australia bowling legend Glenn McGrath for an evening of stories, memories, and predictions ahead of a massive Ashes summer.

Most Popular

Glenn McGrath spent much of the 1990s and 2000s tormenting England’s batsmen, and now you have a rare chance to hear from one of the greatest fast bowlers the game has seen.

From whitewashes down-under to playing with Shane Warne, he’ll reveal all – and he might just talk through stepping on that ball at Edgbaston in 2005!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Agnew is the voice of cricket. A former England and Leicestershire fast bowler, as a commentator he is a veteran of 16 Ashes series behind the microphone.Aggers has witnessed some of the most remarkable games the sport has ever seen. You’ll hear the inside story of England’s wins in 2005 and 2010-11, and be taken into the commentary box for THAT game at Headingley in 2019.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.