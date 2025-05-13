Cosmic folk heads to Sheffield courtesy of Canadian artist
Known as a consummate performer, Sipos has brought her cosmic folk to living rooms, concert halls and festivals stages across North America, Europe and Australia. Her music can regularly be heard on campus, community and national radio as well as in films and on TV shows.
With their rich spiralling vocals and textured instrumentation, Sipos’s past three albums have received nominations for Canadian Folk Music Awards and found widespread acclaim.
Her new album, Golden Molten, is due for release early next year. Exploring themes of impermanence and transformation, the album promises nuanced songs that hold the complexity of the human experience up to the light. She says she is “moving gently with this release, letting the new album unfurl in its own rhythm”.
Sipos plays Cafe No. 9 on June 11. Visit cafe9sheffield.co.uk for details.