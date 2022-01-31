Corrie star Kym Marsh to head the cast of Fatal Attraction at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from Fatal Attraction by James Dearden (Photo credit: Tristram Kenton)

You can see the touring production at the city centre venue from February 15 to 19.

This new production of Fatal Attraction, based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation film, stars Kym Marsh (ITV’s Coronation Street) in the iconic role of Alex Forrest, with Oliver Farnworth (ITV’s Coronation Street) as her lover, Dan Gallagher, and Susie Amy (ITV’s Footballers’ Wives) as his wife, Beth.

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987’s highest grossing US box office releases, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year’s Academy Awards.Tipped to be provocative and gripping in equal measures, the stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction is a tale of seduction and suspense that asks the question; what happens when desire becomes deadly?

For more on show times and how to get hold of tickets to see this production at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can see www.trch.co.uk

