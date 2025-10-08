Coronation Street villain Calum Lill announced as celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent

Coronation Street actor Calum Lill has been announced as the fourth and final celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum, who has also starred in Hollyoaks, will be judging alongside Hollyoaks star James Sutton, The Traitors 2025 winner Leanne Quigley and Waterloo Road actor Liam Scholes.

On joining this year’s celebrity judging panel, Calum said: "I'm really looking forward to watching the finalists take to the stage. We'll all be cheering them on and I can't wait to be a part of this huge show."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event are close to selling out and you can purchase yours here.

Coronation Street actor, Calum Lill, has been announced as the 4th and final celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent

This year’s talented acts include a martial arts group, a comedian, a magician, a community choir, a Bollywood dance school and lots more varied, incredible talent.

James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “Calum, James, Leanne and Liam are going to be fantastic judges and I can’t wait for them to watch our best ever line-up of talented finalists. See you very soon for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event.”

The show sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises so you don’t want to miss it. Since 2016, the show has raised £165,000 for Retina UK, has won nine awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at this year’s event.

To stay up-to-date on the show, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.