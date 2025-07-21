Coronation Street favourites take to stage in Sheffield

By Peter Ormerod
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Amanda Barrie (Alma Halliwell)placeholder image
Amanda Barrie (Alma Halliwell)
Stars of Coronation Street through the decades are heading to Sheffield for a special night of stories from their years on the cobbles.

Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Amanda Barrie (Alma Halliwell) will take to the stage at Sheffield City Hall in September to celebrate the show’s remarkable legacy.

Amanda Barrie brought humour and heart to the soap for two unforgettable decades. She said: “Returning to celebrate Coronation Street is like stepping back into a cherished chapter of my life. Alma was a character I loved deeply, and I still hear from fans who remember her with such fondness. The show’s heart has always been its people, on screen and off and I’m so looking forward to sharing those memories with the audiences who made it all so special.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, the event promises an evening packed with laughter, behind-the-scenes secrets, and never-before-heard stories.

An Audience with Coronation Street takes place on Friday September 19. Visit cuffeandtaylor.com to book.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice