Coronation Street favourites take to stage in Sheffield
Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) and Amanda Barrie (Alma Halliwell) will take to the stage at Sheffield City Hall in September to celebrate the show’s remarkable legacy.
Amanda Barrie brought humour and heart to the soap for two unforgettable decades. She said: “Returning to celebrate Coronation Street is like stepping back into a cherished chapter of my life. Alma was a character I loved deeply, and I still hear from fans who remember her with such fondness. The show’s heart has always been its people, on screen and off and I’m so looking forward to sharing those memories with the audiences who made it all so special.”
Hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, the event promises an evening packed with laughter, behind-the-scenes secrets, and never-before-heard stories.
An Audience with Coronation Street takes place on Friday September 19. Visit cuffeandtaylor.com to book.
