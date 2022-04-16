Concert for Ukraine by seven local choirs is not to be missed with more than 100 voices raised
Seven East Midlands choirs will come together on Sunday, May 1, from 7pm, for a unique joint concert at St Paul’s Church, Daybrook, in aid of the crisis in Ukraine.
Following a suggestion to hold a massed choir concert in aid of Ukraine from a member of Bestwood MVC, the proposal was soon quickly and enthusiastically taken up by six other choirs.
Bestwood MVC will be joined by Carlton MVC, Eastwood Collieries MVC, Mansfield & District MVC, Radcliffe-on-Trent MVC, Sandiacre MVC and South Notts Men’s Chorus.
Owing to limited seating capacity, admission will be by ticket only, priced at £11.50, with an additional retiring collection to raise as much money as possible to help with this massive humanitarian disaster.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/east-midlands-male-voice-choirs-singing-for-ukraine-tickets-312505601667