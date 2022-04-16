Concert for Ukraine by seven local choirs is not to be missed with more than 100 voices raised

Following a suggestion to hold a massed choir concert in aid of Ukraine from a member of Bestwood MVC, the proposal was soon quickly and enthusiastically taken up by six other choirs.

Bestwood MVC will be joined by Carlton MVC, Eastwood Collieries MVC, Mansfield & District MVC, Radcliffe-on-Trent MVC, Sandiacre MVC and South Notts Men’s Chorus.

Owing to limited seating capacity, admission will be by ticket only, priced at £11.50, with an additional retiring collection to raise as much money as possible to help with this massive humanitarian disaster.

