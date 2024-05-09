Compelling comedy The Olive Boy will hit stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss the performance of The Olive Boy at Nottingham Playhouse.

​The Olive Boy

​Nottingham Playhouse, May 17.

Based on Ollie Maddigan’s real life story, The Olive Boy is a crude but compelling comedy written and performed by Ollie himself.

You're 15 years old, struggling through school and coming to terms with the early stages of adolescence. Things are tricky when you're a teenager. You get dealt yet another devastating blow.

But this time, it's worse. Your mum's passed away suddenly, and you’ve now got to move in with your, until that point, absent father.Now what? In a hopeless attempt to stay sane, you decide to pursue a girlfriend, but, shock, that doesn’t go to plan either.

Surrounded by a great deal of olives, come on the journey of grief and hope through early adulthood.Initially introduced at the Hope Theatre in 2021, the show quickly gained attention during its three-night run as part of the Camden Fringe and then in 2022 as part of its month-long sell out run at The Edinburgh Fringe.

Renowned for its gripping narrative and Ollie’s remarkable onstage presence, The Olive Boy has received praise from both theatregoers and critics.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see The Olive Boy, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk