Comic Rob Beckett to hit the road again with his new stand-up show Giraffe

Rob Becket is touring his latest live show Giraffe next year.

​Rob Beckett

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 10 and 11, 2025.

One of the UK’s finest comedians is back on tour in 2024 and 2025.

Rob Beckett will be out on the road, smashing the life out of the M25, M1, M5 and any other road that’s in his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star of the consistently chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, Rob will bring his brand new show Giraffe everywhere, from Bromley to Brisbane, ensuring his audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

Rob said: “This is gonna be a big old tour. It’ll be tough being away from the family for a while. Don’t get me wrong I love my children/podcast content providers but I do also enjoy a lie-in and a hotel buffet breakfast. So I’m sure I’ll cope. I expect to put on about three stone from takeaways and drinking after the shows”.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

He’s a Sunday Times Bestselling author and hosts his very own BBC Radio 2 Show. As well as Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs, which he does with fellow comedian and best mate Romesh Ranganathan, the pair have also co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance.

For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.