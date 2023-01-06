Comedian Lloyd Griffith is coming to Nottingham Glee (Photo credit: Matt Crockett)

Nottingham Glee, February 8.

After stand-up comedian Lloyd’s last tour was interrupted by ‘you know what’ and ended up lasting eight years or so, he’s back with a new stand-up show for 2023, One Tonne Of Fun.

This is his biggest tour to date, and he is pumped/really needs you to come.

Since school Lloyd has always been a show-off, doing anything he can to make people laugh, and 20-odd years later, nothing’s changed.

Comedy fans can look forward to his unique bag of stand-up, dubious impressions, and a sprinkling of his (incredible) singing. Lloyd Griffith is: One Tonne of Fun.

Lloyd has appeared in Ted Lasso, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Soccer AM, Flinch, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club, Can You Beat The Bookies?, Roast Battle, Question of Sport, Not Going Out, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and loads of other stuff. He was also Jack Whitehall’s arena tour support.

Lloyd will soon be seen in the Helena Bonham Carter-starring Nolly, an ITV Studios drama about the soap opera Crossroads, playing the part of Paul Henry – the actor who portrayed Benny in the series.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.glee.co.uk/nottinghamPhoto: Matt Crockett