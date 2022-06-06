Comic Chris McGlade's latest show is not to be missed at Nottingham Arts Theatre

The actor, political activist, and comedian is taking his show Forgiveness on tour around the UK.This is a fiercely powerful show about a brutally shocking story: Chris’s father was murdered in 2011. How do you forgive your father’s murderer? Only Chris knows…Chris is passionately political; he doesn't shy away from expressing his working class views and his love for his hometown led him to spearheaded a fractious six-year campaign opposing a large housing scheme earmarked close to home on Redcar’s Coatham Enclosure, which he won.A stalwart of comedy, he has performed all around the world through his three-decades-long career.It might not sound funny and is certainly un-PC, but this is a must-see show.