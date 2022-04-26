Combining his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and really, really well-researched material, Mark examines how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.

Delighted to be back on the road again, Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land.

Who do we think we are? It is a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and the rich in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary history channel.

Comic ace Mark Thomas is coming to Sheffield Leadmill on May 10. (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

50 Things About Us is also a podcast, and was published as a book last year.

For more, you can go to https://markthomasinfo.co.uk/