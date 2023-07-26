Comic ace Geoff Norcott to hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on latest tour

Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 14.

The star of Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of Ten Cats, Backstage With Katherine Ryan and many more is embarking on a national tour of his latest stand-up show Basic Bloke.

For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

See comedian Geoff Norcott next year at Mansfield Palace Theatre on his Basic Bloke tour.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether it's the blandness of the two main parties or the shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.

But this time around, he also has a mission.

As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

It’s been a rough couple of years for blokes. Toxic masculinity has grabbed all the headlines and ruined it for your standard model.

Geoff can see that your man in the street just keeps plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, super-hero films, wearing socks at all times and strategically burying feelings when necessary.

Details: For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

​