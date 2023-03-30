Comedy star Jack Whitehall brings latest tour to area for two Nottingham Motorpoint Arena shows

Jack Whitehall has announced stand-up shows at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 22 and July 5.

The internationally-renowned comedy star is back with his highly anticipated new live show Settle Down and will be making two visits to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later in the year. |

Following three complete sell-out arena tours, Jack is eager to get back on the road doing what he does best - delighting audiences and wowing his many fans across the Nottinghamshire area.

Jack Whitehall explained: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

”It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle age without a clue.

”It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack-handed attempt at adulting!”

In addition to his success as a stand-up comedian, Jack Whitehall has also found fame as an actor, appearing in the sitcom and film Bad Education, plus straight acting roles in the likes of Decline And Fall and Good Omens. He has also presented his own chat show and other programmes with his inimitable father Michael Whitehall.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com