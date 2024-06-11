Comedy legend Harry Hill is back on the road in 2025 with show at Nottingham Theatre Royal
Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 4, 2025.
The Badger Parade is back on! Join comic genius Harry on his Diamond Jubilee lap of honour as he marks 60 glorious years on this planet with a show that celebrates a career full of fun, laughter and low-level disruption.
Marvel as he offers new insights into the hot topics of the day such as the demise of the SCART lead, the Culture Wars, the differences between crabsticks and rhubarb and the origins of Tiramisu.
Guffaw with delight as Harry delves into his back catalogue using his patented ‘Old Bit Randomiser’ for old favourites like Interspecies Tennis, The time I went up in the Space Shuttle and When Nan got her hair caught in the knitting!
Cough awkwardly as Gary (Harry’s son from his first marriage) attempts to take over the business again.Watch in wonder at the return of The Badger Parade with guest appearances from The Knitted Character and Abu Hamster. Plus one lucky audience member will get to join Harry in a double act.
Harry Hill said: “I’m looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee - 60 years of fun - by going round the country and thanking all the people that have supported me over the years.”I’ve had a word with the badgers and they’ve agreed that for one last time the parade’s on!”
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk
