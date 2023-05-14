Comedy and songs as talented duo roll back the years at The Squire in Nottingham

Check out the performances of singer Phil Harrison and comic Billy Pearce in Rolling Back The Years.

The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, June 3.

You can expect a highly entertaining evening of music and laughter as two talented veteran performers hit the stage at the city centre venue for what should be a memorable show, celebrating the very best in variety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rolling Back The Years is a show that is filled with songs and comedy, performed by two of the country’s most admired performers.

Most Popular

It stars the hilarious TV comedian Billy Pearce, a much-loved entertainer with a huge fan following whose many appearances on the box in the 80s and 90s brought him great acclaim.

Billy will be aiming to deliver a set of side-splitting comedy, with the cheeky brand of wit that has held him as a national treasure for many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his huge vocal range, popular singer Phil Harrison will bring back the magic of the 60s and 70s to the concert with classic songs made famous by the likes of Matt Monro, Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond, to name just a few.

Be prepared to be taken on a journey like no other as Phil brings back the music and memories that so many hold dear.

Details: For more on how to get tickets go to www.thesquirepac.co.uk