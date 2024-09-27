Come to the music as Mansfield Choral Society performs latest concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St John's Church, St John's Street, Mansfield, Saturday, November 9. at 7.30pm.
Come to the Music! is the name of the latest concert to be performed by the choir.
This concert forms part of the choral society’s Golden Anniversary celebrations. It will feature guest soloist William Burn (baritone) in Five Mystical Songs, a wonderful early work written by Vaughan Williams, and Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo, the beloved and award-winning collaboration between Michael Flanders (words) and Joseph Horovitz (music), plus also some contemporary choral music.
The concert will be conducted by the choir’s choral director Diane Haslam (pictured).
Details: The ticket price is £15 (including interval refreshments and concert programme). Accompanied under 16s will be admitted free. Tickets are available via choir members or from http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mansfield-choral-society
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.