A scene from Unexpected Twist, which can be seen soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

Michael Rosen's Unexpected Twist: An Oliver Twisted Tale can be seen at the city centre venue from March 21 to 25.

The Children’s Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton’s co-production of

Unexpected Twist is a re-telling of the classic Oliver Twist by one the best-loved figures in the children’s book world, Michael Rosen.

Adapted for the stage by BAFTA award-winning playwright Roy Williams (Soul, Sucker Punch), with original music by rising R&B star Yaya Bey and BAC Beatbox Academy’s Conrad Murray, also musical director,

Unexpected Twist is a thrilling new production from the producing partnership behind Holes and The Jungle Book, that will tour the UK following its Northampton premiere.

Shona and her class are studying Oliver Twist. She’s new in school and keeps finding herself in trouble – much like Oliver himself!

When she’s given a new phone by a stranger, she begins to suspect there’s something fishy about the new kids she’s met...

Drew Hylton and Thomas Vernal in a scene from Unexpected Twist (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

This brand new play brings to vivid life the worlds of both Shona and Oliver, as their stories twist together, unexpectedly!

Unexpected Twist’s writer Michael Rosen explained: “I have always been a huge lover of theatre and the dramatic arts.

"I believe in the power and value of live performance and rate it as an equal to all the other literary activities. I can’t describe what a thrill it is for me to know Unexpected Twist is going to be a play.

"I saw a draft script and it leapt off the page. I could immediately ‘see’ it as being a funny, tough, edgy, contemporary, powerful show. I am desperate to see it.”

Michael Rosen (Photo credit: Helen Weinstein)

This new play with music, will star Kate Donnachie (Aladdin) as Desree, Alex Hardie (Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster) as Gazz, Rosie Hilal (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Miss Cavani and Drew Hylton (Annie) as Shona.

Michael Rosen is one of Britain’s best loved writers and performance poets for children and adults. He is currently professor of children’s literature at Goldsmiths, University of London.

He has taught on MA courses in universities since 1994. He was the Children’s Laureate from 2007-2009 and has published more than 200 books for children and adults, including recent bestseller Many Different Kinds of Love and On The Move.

For more on tickets to see Unexpected Twist: An Oliver Twisted Tale at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

