Come along to Mansfield Choral Society's annual festive concert in town

​Mansfield Choral Society will be in fine festive voice when their latest concert takes place in the town soon.

Led by music director Diane Haslam, the choir will be performing their annual celebration of Christmas music and poetry.

It will be held at St Philip Neri, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, on Thursday, December 12, from 7.30pm. There are no tickets sales for this event, just £5 entrance on the door, so feel free to turn up and enjoy this festive evening of music and words.

The evening will consist of audience participation in some traditional Christmas favourites, as well as choral pieces sing by the choir.

Diane Haslam is music director at Mansfield Choral Society.

The acclaimed choir has recently marked its 50th anniversary year. It is a friendly and welcoming ensemble for all ages, voice parts and abilities. Rehearsals are held on Thursday evenings during term time and three main concerts are held throughout the year, plus support for community events.

For more, see https://www.mansfieldchoral.org.uk/

