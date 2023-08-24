Column: ​We need your views to help us shape our vision for Bassetlaw's future

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​A consultation on ‘Vision 2040’, which sets out the council’s long-term plans for Bassetlaw, was launched in July this year and finishes in early September.

To start realising these ambitions, we have put forward a series of initiatives in key areas such as business, skills and environment that will help lay solid foundations between 2023 and 2027, enabling Bassetlaw to become a greener, more sustainable district in which to live and work.

One of the main driving forces behind this vision is that Bassetlaw will be the future home of the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton.

Not only will this bring near limitless green energy, but the multi-billion-pound project will bring

significant investment and high-skilled jobs to the area, as well as a supporting supply chain.

We want to use this investment and others to transform the district, regenerate our town centres, and to improve the opportunities and life chances for all Bassetlaw residents, no matter their age or background.

We’ve put forward this Vision for public review and want to know what you think.

To let us know, please visit our website and complete the online survey at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Elsewhere, the deadline for buyers to put forward expressions of interest for the purchase of Wilko passed last week.

While the administrators look at the details of any potential sale, I’d like to reassure people that support is available in the form of an online hub run by Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, plus extra help from Jobcentre Plus.

We know that this will be an incredibly unsettling time for Wilko employees, so please reach out for support when needed, no matter how big or how small the ask.

As a starting point, please visit: https://www.bassetlawca.org.uk/wilko.

Finally, the Tour of Britain will return to Bassetlaw on Wednesday, September 6.

Stage Four of the race will start in Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe and make its way through Bassetlaw before crossing the Trent and heading for the finish line in Newark.