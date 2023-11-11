Column: Our annual ​Baby Week aims to help your youngster get best start in life

Nottinghamshire County Council and its Best Start partners are celebrating the county’s first Baby Week, which runs from November 14 to 20.

"“​Baby Week is an annual celebration of ‘all things baby’ which bring services together to promote giving every child the Best Start in Life​”, says Coun John Doddy, chairman of the Nottinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Board.

The first 1,001 days of a child’s life – up to the age of two - are a vital period of growth.

This is because the earliest experiences shape a baby’s brain development, with the impact lasting throughout their life.

During the first two years of life, a child’s brain develops an amazing capacity to absorb information and adapt to its surroundings.

During ‘Baby Week’, partners will run events and activities for families, maternity colleagues, and early years professionals to raise awareness of the various services for families available across the county.

We know we need to engage more with our local families and the feedback we’ve received from parents and carers suggests that often families don’t know where to get support or know what is on offer locally.

Baby Week will provide an opportunity to change this.

Parents and carers will have the chance to try new activities, and to meet other parents and carers. They will also be able to speak to professionals who will be available to share information to support them in their parenthood role.

The week will end with a free celebration event on November 20 at Kirkby Leisure Centre where families can join in a range of activities and find helpful information, including: taster sessions of baby massage, tummy time, baby PEEP, rattle, rhyme & roll and pre- and post-natal exercise; the Bookstart Bear; stalls from local services with professionals available to answer questions about childcare, finances, health and wellbeing and volunteering; opportunities for parents and carers to shape our local Start for Life offer.

We are looking forward to bringing parents, carers, partners, and services together to focus on the importance of giving children the Best Start in Life.