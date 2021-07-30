Column: Make sure to keep up the testing as we aim to tackle Bassetlaw's sharp rise in Covid cases

As well as applying common sense when socialising and practicing the basics of Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air, I am urging residents across Bassetlaw to take advantage of free lateral flow testing, even if you have been vaccinated.

One in three people have Covid-19 and don’t have symptoms, but can still infect others.

Testing helps to identify those who are positive, so they can take steps to reduce the spread of the virus to other people.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

A new mobile unit offering rapid, lateral flow tests is now available at the Old Market Square, outside the Savoy Cinema, Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4.30pm until at least August 14.

You can also order online test kits or collect them from participating pharmacies.

There has been a lot of talk about devolution in Nottinghamshire and the county council is writing to the Prime Minister asking him to prioritise an East Midlands Devolution Deal.

If we are talking about being ambitious and securing the real devolution of powers and funding from Whitehall, that can be used to boost the local economy and deliver priorities like a genuine integrated transport network for the whole of the East Midlands, then what’s not to like?

I am urging residents to take advantage of free lateral flow testing, even if you have been vaccinated, says Coun Simon Greaves.

I have real concerns though, that what will be on offer is pots of money with conditions attached and the strings still being pulled from London.

This is not devolution at all. Any deal must not overlook areas like Bassetlaw.

At the moment, we have the Robin Hood Line that doesn’t extend to Retford, question marks over HS2 and a Freeport where the majority of the benefit will be felt in the south of the county.

There is a very real danger that, unless we get a genuine deal, all we will end up with is a Mayor for the East Midlands, paid for by levy which increases everyone’s Council Tax.

Would you like to write your own online column for us?