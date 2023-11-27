Column: It’s time to get your electric blanket checked at our safety events
This December is the time to come along and get your electric blanket checked as our
Trading Standards team are running three testing events across Nottinghamshire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In 2022/23 there have been three fires in Nottinghamshire with causes attributed to electric
blankets and sadly two of these resulted in fatalities.
If your electric blanket displays scorch marks, fraying fabric, exposed elements, damp
patches loose connections, tie tapes that are damaged or missing or creasing and folding,
our Trading Standards team wants you to bring them in for testing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Electric blankets brought to the three events will be tested and replaced with a new one
should they fail the safety testing. Any blankets which fail safety testing will not be handed
back to residents.
If you don’t have an electric blanket yourself, we’d like you to think about your elderly
relatives and neighbours and whether they may have a blanket that could be brought in for
testing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is not worth the risk of using an older blanket which may be unsafe so I would urge anyone
who owns an electric blanket to consider booking to come along to one of our events.
Sessions are available at:
• Worksop Library – 6 December.
• Bingham Library – 7 December.
• Mansfield Fire Station – 8 December.
If you would like to book an appointment, you can do so by calling: 0115 804 4555.