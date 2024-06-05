Column: Help and support are always at hand if you struggle with mental wellbeing
and live on Freeview channel 276
When you are struggling with your mental wellbeing, it can often feel like you are alone and that nobody will understand you.
It can be difficult to know where to turn to making the situation often harder. I have now been facilitating our local SoBS group for two years and I unfortunately continue to hear stories of where individuals have been let down by services, and this isn’t just mental health services but education and other organisations too.
Stories of people raising concerns that they don’t always know where to go for help at times of need, and that that help has not been forthcoming or as responsive as needed. Stories of long waiting lists, GPs not referring or offering treatment pathways, treatment options not available in your area.
What we undoubtedly do know though is the importance that you feel understood and able to access the right information at the right time.
There are many national organisations that are campaigning for better services and to ensure everyone as access to support.
But what can you do if you feel alone, unheard and unable to access mental health support timely?
Talk to people who understand, this might be a friend, a work colleague even, but not forgetting there are many charity organisations nationally and locally who will be available to listen.
Know your rights. Mind has a useful page that explains your legal rights and if you think you are being treated unfairly by healthcare professionals, and offers ways to help you develop your coping strategies.
I have spoken about this many times before, but this can include making sure you are connected and in contact with those closest to you, explore mindfulness, meditation, nature and the outdoors, make sure you keep active and take rest and time out.
If you are struggling or know someone who is, help is available via www.uksobs.org, or 0300 111 5065.
Other useful numbers include: Samaritans: 116 123, MIND 0300 1233393, Anxiety UK: 03444 775774, CALM: 0800 585858, Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927 and YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544