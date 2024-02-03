Cluedo 2 set to hit the stage at Theatre Royal with TV stars at the double

Helen Flanagan and Jason Durr are among the stars of Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter (Photo credit: Dan Kennedy)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 21 to 25.

Helen Flanagan - known to millions as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street - will make her theatrical stage debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2.Starring alongside Helen will be leading West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr, who stars as Colonel Mustard.

Most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new comedy mystery, written by BAFTA-winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Dreamboats and Petticoats) and directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong).

Based on the classic Hasbro boardgame, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024, the five-month UK tour marks the world premiere of Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk