Classics galore when hit musical Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story comes to Theatre Royal

Theatre Royal Nottingham, July 25 to 29.

Experience the drama, passion and excitement as a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, and perform more than 20 of his greatest songs in this hit musical.

The show will include timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy, Everyday and Rave On, plus the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace, Ritchie Valens’s La Bamba, and rip-roaring versions of Shout and Johnny B. Goode.

Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, having played a record-breaking 4,668 performances over 580 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End.

Buddy tells the enduring story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death aged just 22.

In 18 short months, the bespectacled boy from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionised the face of contemporary music, and would influence everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk