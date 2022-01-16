Classic tale Private Peaceful all set to hit the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

See Simon Reade's adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful at Nottingham Playhouse.

It can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from February 12 to 26.

The much-delayed and highly anticipated adaptation by Simon Reade of Sir Michael Morpurgo’s popular book is to hit the stage at the theatre soon.

The Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, have a tough rural childhood facing the death of their father, financial hardship and a cruel landlord.

Their fierce loyalty to each other pulls them through, until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes.

We join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he tells us a story of courage, devotion and sibling rivalry on what may be his last night on earth.

Private Peaceful was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, won the Red House Children’s Book Award and won the Blue Peter Book Award and is acknowledged by Morpurgo as his favourite work.

For more on the production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

