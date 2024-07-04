Classic tale A Raisin In The Sun to get new production at Nottingham Playhouse

You can see A Raisin In The Sun at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

A ​Raisin In The Sun

​Nottingham Playhouse, November 5 to 16.

Groundbreaking, pioneering and challenging, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers as the first play by a Black woman on Broadway.

This classic family drama full of humour and heart, remains relevant and powerful in a world still divided by inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh new staging of A Raisin in the Sun by director Tinuke Craig will come to Nottingham Playhouse in November, in a co-production with Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans.

Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives.

Mama wants to put down roots in a home of her own. Her daughter Beneatha has her heart set on becoming a doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But her son Walter Lee thinks the money is his to spend and he’s willing to sacrifice his values and his family to get what he wants. Each must face what it means to escape the confines of a segregated society. How do you create a meaningful life in a world designed to keep you down?

Details: For more on the production, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk