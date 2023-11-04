​There is still time for you to get your tickets for the revival of A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse.

Keith Allen as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story. (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

​Adapted by Mark Gatiss from the classic story by Charles Dickens, the production has returned to the city centre venue after its previous success there.

TV and film star Keith Allen takes the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge and the play runs until November 18.

It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

For more on how to get tickets for the production, which is directed by Adam Penford, you can go online to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk