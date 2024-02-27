Veteran singer Tony Christie is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, ​April 9.

The legendary crooner Tony Christie is back on the road as he continues to entertain audiences around the world.His latest show is called A Life In Music: Celebrating 80 Years and is coming soon to the Leeming Street venue.

From one of the biggest selling singles of the past two decades – Is This The Way to Amarillo - through to other classics including Avenues & Alleyways, Happy Birthday Baby, Walk Like A Panther, Las Vegas and I Did What I Did For Maria, not to mention brand new single Thank You For Being A Friend (Thank You Day charity single), this will be a show to delight his many fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

There will also be some show stopping covers from the greats that helped shape the career of this humble veteran from Yorkshire. Tony is living proof that age is just a number and there’s beauty in experience.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk